Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,155 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,988 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,485 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,804 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $104,774,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PANW. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $387.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PANW

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,477,180. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $362.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.26, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $376.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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