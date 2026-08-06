Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,587 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,324 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total transaction of $5,792,778.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. This trade represents a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $257.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.27 and a 200 day moving average of $239.32. The company has a market cap of $621.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $169.68 and a 12-month high of $274.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands J&J’s growth opportunities. The FDA authorized Johnson & Johnson’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, marking the company’s entry into surgical robotics. Investors may view the platform as a long-term medical-device growth driver and a way to diversify beyond pharmaceuticals. Johnson & Johnson Gets FDA Nod for OTTAVA

The FDA authorized Johnson & Johnson’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, marking the company’s entry into surgical robotics. Investors may view the platform as a long-term medical-device growth driver and a way to diversify beyond pharmaceuticals. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to support JNJ’s outlook. Wells Fargo reportedly expects the stock to rise, while other market commentary identifies Johnson & Johnson as an attractive blue-chip and dependable dividend stock. The company’s latest quarter also showed earnings and revenue exceeding estimates, with full-year 2026 earnings guidance maintained at $11.60-$11.75 per share. Wells Fargo Analyst Expects Johnson & Johnson Stock to Rise

Wells Fargo reportedly expects the stock to rise, while other market commentary identifies Johnson & Johnson as an attractive blue-chip and dependable dividend stock. The company’s latest quarter also showed earnings and revenue exceeding estimates, with full-year 2026 earnings guidance maintained at $11.60-$11.75 per share. Positive Sentiment: Dividend appeal is supporting defensive demand. JNJ is being highlighted alongside other Dividend Aristocrats for dependable income. Its large scale, 21.48% net margin, 32.42% return on equity and low-beta profile may appeal to investors seeking stability while broader equity valuations remain elevated. Strong Buy Dividend Aristocrat Stocks

JNJ is being highlighted alongside other Dividend Aristocrats for dependable income. Its large scale, 21.48% net margin, 32.42% return on equity and low-beta profile may appeal to investors seeking stability while broader equity valuations remain elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition adds a near-term watchpoint. Innovative Medicine chairman Jennifer Taubert will retire after more than two decades at J&J, with Tom Cavanaugh set to succeed her in September. Taubert helped build the segment into a business generating more than $60 billion in annual revenue, making execution under the new leader important for investors. Johnson & Johnson Leadership Change

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here