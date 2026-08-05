Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,721 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,538 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,721 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,900,617,000 after purchasing an additional 356,394 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.76.

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Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: BOTOX Cosmetic expansion: The FDA accepted AbbVie’s supplemental application for BOTOX Cosmetic to treat masseter muscle prominence, commonly associated with a more prominent jawline. If approved, it would be the first U.S.-approved neurotoxin for this condition and would add a potential fifth aesthetic indication. The filing is supported by positive Phase 3 results. FDA acceptance of BOTOX Cosmetic application

The FDA accepted AbbVie’s supplemental application for BOTOX Cosmetic to treat masseter muscle prominence, commonly associated with a more prominent jawline. If approved, it would be the first U.S.-approved neurotoxin for this condition and would add a potential fifth aesthetic indication. The filing is supported by positive Phase 3 results. Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance: AbbVie reported revenue of $16.99 billion, up 10.2% year over year and above expectations, while adjusted earnings of $3.65 per share also exceeded consensus. Growth from immunology products Skyrizi and Rinvoq, along with neuroscience, is helping offset pressure from older products. AbbVie second-quarter results

AbbVie reported revenue of $16.99 billion, up 10.2% year over year and above expectations, while adjusted earnings of $3.65 per share also exceeded consensus. Growth from immunology products Skyrizi and Rinvoq, along with neuroscience, is helping offset pressure from older products. Positive Sentiment: UBRELVY reimbursement recommendation: Canada’s drug agency recommended conditional public reimbursement for UBRELVY in adults treating acute migraine. The recommendation could improve access and support international sales growth for AbbVie’s migraine franchise. UBRELVY Canadian reimbursement recommendation

Canada’s drug agency recommended conditional public reimbursement for UBRELVY in adults treating acute migraine. The recommendation could improve access and support international sales growth for AbbVie’s migraine franchise. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target to $285 from $265 and maintained an Overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth catalysts and pipeline.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target to $285 from $265 and maintained an Overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth catalysts and pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline and sector activity: AbbVie’s late-stage ABBV-706 lung-cancer program and telisotuzumab adizutecan remain potential longer-term catalysts, although neither update represents an immediate commercial milestone. Broader biopharmaceutical merger activity may also improve the sector’s sentiment. ABBV-706 lung cancer trial

AbbVie’s late-stage ABBV-706 lung-cancer program and telisotuzumab adizutecan remain potential longer-term catalysts, although neither update represents an immediate commercial milestone. Broader biopharmaceutical merger activity may also improve the sector’s sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Apogee acquisition impact: Although AbbVie raised its 2026 revenue outlook on Skyrizi, Rinvoq and neuroscience growth, the Apogee deal is expected to dilute earnings and increase research-and-development spending. This creates a near-term headwind despite stronger operating momentum.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $240.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.41. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.75 and a 52-week high of $267.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 466.39%. The company had revenue of $16.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 195.48%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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