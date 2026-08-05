Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,934 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,996 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $154.06 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $638.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.04). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.88%.The business had revenue of $114.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $162.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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