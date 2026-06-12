Aviva PLC Acquires 873,694 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 519.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,865 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 873,694 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $159,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,992,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,393,373 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,592,310,000 after buying an additional 8,297,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 9,530,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,460,016,000 after buying an additional 7,377,244 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The stock's fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

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ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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