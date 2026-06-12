Aviva PLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,651 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $230,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock worth $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares during the period. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27,670.9% in the fourth quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 867,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $256,816,000 after buying an additional 863,885 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $275.03 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $249.46 and its 200 day moving average is $270.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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