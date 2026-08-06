Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $38.16.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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