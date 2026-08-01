Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,575 Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,575 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of Axiom Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:LMT opened at $583.42 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $412.55 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $528.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.31 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $581.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $626.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract modification valued at up to $53.86 billion for PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors. Including a previously awarded $4.7 billion first-year contract, the total potential value reaches $58.62 billion —the largest Patriot missile award to date. US awards Lockheed Martin $58.6 billion in largest-ever Patriot missile deal

The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract modification valued at up to for PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors. Including a previously awarded $4.7 billion first-year contract, the total potential value reaches —the largest Patriot missile award to date. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin plans to triple PAC-3 production , creating additional jobs and expanding manufacturing capacity. CEO Jim Taiclet said the award could help push the company’s backlog toward approximately $300 billion , improving long-term revenue visibility. Lockheed Martin Gets a Mega Missile Contract

Lockheed Martin plans to , creating additional jobs and expanding manufacturing capacity. CEO Jim Taiclet said the award could help push the company’s backlog toward approximately , improving long-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and missile use are depleting American weapons inventories, increasing the likelihood of sustained Pentagon replenishment orders. Lockheed Martin is viewed as a key beneficiary because of its leading position in missile defense. Iran Tensions Illustrate Defense Supply Shortages

Escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and missile use are depleting American weapons inventories, increasing the likelihood of sustained Pentagon replenishment orders. Lockheed Martin is viewed as a key beneficiary because of its leading position in missile defense. Neutral Sentiment: The contract is described as “undefinitized,” meaning final terms and pricing remain subject to negotiation. Investors may therefore focus on execution, production ramp-up costs and eventual contract profitability rather than the headline value alone. Lockheed Martin’s Missile Contract Brings More Jobs, Higher Production

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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