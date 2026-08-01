Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. TSMC AI Stock Article

TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. Positive Sentiment: Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash

Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. TSMC Analyst Estimates

Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. TSMC Advanced Packaging Expansion

TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. TSMC Insider Purchase

Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. TSMC Dividend Announcement

TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to monitor Samsung’s proposed Broadcom partnership, which could create a stronger alternative in AI foundry and packaging, as well as restrictions on China-related equipment and concerns about the sustainability of AI spending. Samsung Broadcom Foundry Partnership

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,850. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,094. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $404.21 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $427.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%.The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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