Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. RTX accounts for about 1.3% of Axiom Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised RTX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on RTX in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.94.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $215.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.30. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.61 and a twelve month high of $221.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $191.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.19.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is 51.41%.

Trending Headlines about RTX

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,799,451.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,444.61. This trade represents a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total value of $1,016,831.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,774,193.38. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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