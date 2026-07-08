Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $326.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $407.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $500.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here