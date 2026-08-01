AZZ Inc. $AZZ Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ - Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,027 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 34,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of AZZ worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZZ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AZZ by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Stock Down 0.0%

AZZ stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.11. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $448.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $434.58 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. AZZ has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from AZZ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AZZ's dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AZZ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of AZZ from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AZZ from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AZZ from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

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