B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 71,473 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,149 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,473 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition — Marvell announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies to add plasmonics-based silicon photonics and advanced modulation, strengthening its optical roadmap for multi‑terabit links (supports long‑term data‑center growth). Marvell Announces Acquisition of Polariton Technologies

Acquisition — Marvell announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies to add plasmonics-based silicon photonics and advanced modulation, strengthening its optical roadmap for multi‑terabit links (supports long‑term data‑center growth). Positive Sentiment: Potential Google design win — Multiple reports say Alphabet/Google is in talks with Marvell to co‑develop custom AI chips (MPU and TPU inference), a hyperscaler design win that would materially expand Marvell’s addressable market and future ASIC revenue. Google talks with Marvell (Reuters)

Potential Google design win — Multiple reports say Alphabet/Google is in talks with Marvell to co‑develop custom AI chips (MPU and TPU inference), a hyperscaler design win that would materially expand Marvell’s addressable market and future ASIC revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional support — RBC lifted its price target sharply (to $170) and “big money” flows / heavy institutional buying have been reported, reinforcing momentum and lending credibility to a sustained re‑rating. RBC raises target (247WallStreet)

Analyst and institutional support — RBC lifted its price target sharply (to $170) and “big money” flows / heavy institutional buying have been reported, reinforcing momentum and lending credibility to a sustained re‑rating. Positive Sentiment: Options and market action — Unusually heavy call‑option activity and a run to 52‑week highs indicate speculative/leverage participation tied to the AI narrative, which can amplify upside in the near term. Options activity (Barchart)

Options and market action — Unusually heavy call‑option activity and a run to 52‑week highs indicate speculative/leverage participation tied to the AI narrative, which can amplify upside in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Partner ripple effects — Suppliers/partners (e.g., POET Technologies) have reported Marvell links, which supports ecosystem momentum but is indirect evidence until formal large contracts are disclosed. POET link (TipRanks)

Partner ripple effects — Suppliers/partners (e.g., POET Technologies) have reported Marvell links, which supports ecosystem momentum but is indirect evidence until formal large contracts are disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Recent sales by EVP Mark Casper were disclosed; while not uncommon, insider selling can be viewed negatively by some investors. Insider sale (InsiderTrades)

Insider selling — Recent sales by EVP Mark Casper were disclosed; while not uncommon, insider selling can be viewed negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and guidance concerns — Several analysts and pieces caution the rally may be priced for perfection (high PE) and highlight weaker XPU/unit guidance that could cap upside if results or formal hyperscaler contracts don’t materialize. Valuation downgrade (Seeking Alpha)

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,560 shares of company stock worth $26,243,062. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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