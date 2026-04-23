B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,419 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 63,898 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in NIKE were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 268.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts: Sign Up

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on NKE, which supports near‑term sentiment among institutional investors. DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy

DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on NKE, which supports near‑term sentiment among institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Smart Insider named Nike its "stock pick of the week" following renewed insider purchases, a bullish sign for investor confidence and insider conviction. Smart Insider Pick

Smart Insider named Nike its "stock pick of the week" following renewed insider purchases, a bullish sign for investor confidence and insider conviction. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks analyst piece compares NIKE vs. adidas on share gains via digital expansion and innovation — useful for strategic context but not immediately market‑moving. NIKE vs adidas Analysis

A Zacks analyst piece compares NIKE vs. adidas on share gains via digital expansion and innovation — useful for strategic context but not immediately market‑moving. Neutral Sentiment: Media roundup mentions by commentators (including Jim Cramer coverage) and reporting on hedge fund/ownership levels underscore ongoing market attention but contain mixed interpretations. Jim Cramer & Hedge Fund Coverage

Media roundup mentions by commentators (including Jim Cramer coverage) and reporting on hedge fund/ownership levels underscore ongoing market attention but contain mixed interpretations. Negative Sentiment: Lululemon named ex‑Nike executive Heidi O’Neill as CEO; analysts warn questions about Nike’s recent struggles could follow her and spill into perceptions of the broader athletic apparel sector. This competitor hire and associated commentary may weigh on sentiment for NKE. Lululemon Hires Nike Veteran

Lululemon named ex‑Nike executive Heidi O’Neill as CEO; analysts warn questions about Nike’s recent struggles could follow her and spill into perceptions of the broader athletic apparel sector. This competitor hire and associated commentary may weigh on sentiment for NKE. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces argue Nike's turnaround is "not complete" and highlight a single problematic metric investors should watch (implying upside remains conditional). This raises caution until metric improvement is visible. Turnaround Not Complete

Analyst/commentary pieces argue Nike's turnaround is "not complete" and highlight a single problematic metric investors should watch (implying upside remains conditional). This raises caution until metric improvement is visible. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary highlights macro risks (tariffs, oil shocks, volatility) that have pressured Nike results and could continue to create earnings and margin headwinds. Macro Risks Coverage

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. NIKE's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,985.64. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. This represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here