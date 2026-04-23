B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $14.28 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,615 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 332,685 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the bank's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 122,821 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank's stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 219,185 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 707,605 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 41,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.13.

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Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Prashant Nateri sold 10,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $157,650.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,194.50. This trade represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Rollins III purchased 6,873 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $159,934.71. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,080. This represents a -239.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,700 shares of company stock worth $540,401 and sold 98,986 shares worth $1,600,958. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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