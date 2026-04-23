B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,014 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 17,360 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $26,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 2,868,069 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,004.35. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 18,628,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $487,129,914.25. The trade was a 18.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $129.85 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blackstone‑backed data‑center operator AirTrunk is exploring an A$500 million bond to finance expansion amid surging AI infrastructure demand — a sign Blackstone portfolio companies are accessing capital to scale in a hot growth segment. Article Title

Blackstone‑backed data‑center operator AirTrunk is exploring an A$500 million bond to finance expansion amid surging AI infrastructure demand — a sign Blackstone portfolio companies are accessing capital to scale in a hot growth segment. Positive Sentiment: Kindle Energy (backed by Blackstone Energy Transition Partners) has broken ground on a fully contracted $1.2B, 600‑MW combined‑cycle gas plant in West Virginia — demonstrates active deployment and fee/return potential from Blackstone’s energy transition strategy. Article Title

Kindle Energy (backed by Blackstone Energy Transition Partners) has broken ground on a fully contracted $1.2B, 600‑MW combined‑cycle gas plant in West Virginia — demonstrates active deployment and fee/return potential from Blackstone’s energy transition strategy. Positive Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage highlights real estate strength and private credit as focal points for Q1 — underlying AUM growth and realized gains could support management fees and performance fees. Article Title

Pre‑earnings coverage highlights real estate strength and private credit as focal points for Q1 — underlying AUM growth and realized gains could support management fees and performance fees. Positive Sentiment: Jersey Mike’s confidential IPO filing (after Blackstone’s majority take‑private) signals a potential near‑term exit route and value realization from the consumer portfolio. Article Title

Jersey Mike’s confidential IPO filing (after Blackstone’s majority take‑private) signals a potential near‑term exit route and value realization from the consumer portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage ranks Blackstone among Q4 asset‑management standouts — reinforces the firm’s relative operating momentum heading into reporting. Article Title

Industry coverage ranks Blackstone among Q4 asset‑management standouts — reinforces the firm’s relative operating momentum heading into reporting. Neutral Sentiment: Major firms trimmed Blackstone price targets (Morgan Stanley to $184; Citizens Jmp to $190) but kept constructive ratings, reflecting slightly lower upside assumptions rather than a change in thesis. Article Title

Major firms trimmed Blackstone price targets (Morgan Stanley to $184; Citizens Jmp to $190) but kept constructive ratings, reflecting slightly lower upside assumptions rather than a change in thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings think pieces weigh BX’s premium valuation versus AUM growth — useful for positioning but not new company‑specific catalysts. Article Title

Pre‑earnings think pieces weigh BX’s premium valuation versus AUM growth — useful for positioning but not new company‑specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Blackstone’s private‑credit fund marked down holdings in ACI Group, reflecting valuation pressure in parts of the credit book and highlighting mark‑to‑market/event‑driven downside for net asset values. Article Title

Blackstone’s private‑credit fund marked down holdings in ACI Group, reflecting valuation pressure in parts of the credit book and highlighting mark‑to‑market/event‑driven downside for net asset values. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada issued a pessimistic forecast for BX’s stock — adds a cautious voice that could weigh sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada issued a pessimistic forecast for BX’s stock — adds a cautious voice that could weigh sentiment ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan moved to a hold on BX, a reminder some large brokerages are neutral on near‑term upside despite long‑term strengths. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blackstone from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BX

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report).

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