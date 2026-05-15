Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $999,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 178.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,698 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,706 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $379.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Analog Devices (ADI) to $510 and reiterated an overweight view, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Analog Devices (ADI) to $510 and reiterated an overweight view, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight strong investor sentiment toward ADI, including optimism around its valuation, analyst estimates, and multiple catalysts tied to broader semiconductor megatrends.

Several recent articles highlight strong investor sentiment toward ADI, including optimism around its valuation, analyst estimates, and multiple catalysts tied to broader semiconductor megatrends. Positive Sentiment: Sector commentary remains constructive, with semiconductors broadly described as booming beyond just AI, helping support names like Analog Devices.

Sector commentary remains constructive, with semiconductors broadly described as booming beyond just AI, helping support names like Analog Devices. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing ADI with other technology and semiconductor stocks suggest it has outperformed parts of the sector this year, reinforcing its relative strength but not adding a new company-specific catalyst.

Articles comparing ADI with other technology and semiconductor stocks suggest it has outperformed parts of the sector this year, reinforcing its relative strength but not adding a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market news, including hotter-than-expected producer prices, may create macro headwinds for equities, but it is not specific to ADI.

Broader market news, including hotter-than-expected producer prices, may create macro headwinds for equities, but it is not specific to ADI. Neutral Sentiment: Other semiconductor earnings/news items on Genasys, Monolithic Power, and Texas Instruments reflect industry momentum, but they are not direct drivers of Analog Devices shares.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $426.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.00 and a 12-month high of $435.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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