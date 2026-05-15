Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 14,194 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,194 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,035,870 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $553,077,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $375,941,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,142.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,081,689 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $71,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,741,666 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 447,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,670,762 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 731,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $82.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and maintained a $100 price target , while also raising some medium- and longer-term earnings forecasts, including FY2026 and Q4 2026 estimates. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals analyst estimate updates

HC Wainwright kept a rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and maintained a , while also raising some medium- and longer-term earnings forecasts, including FY2026 and Q4 2026 estimates. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target from $35 to $46 , signaling improved confidence in Arrowhead’s outlook, even though its rating remains Market Perform . Bernstein raises Arrowhead price target

Sanford C. Bernstein raised its , signaling improved confidence in Arrowhead’s outlook, even though its rating remains . Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright made only small revisions to several quarterly EPS estimates, with some quarters slightly lower and others slightly higher, suggesting no major change in the overall thesis for Arrowhead’s pipeline-driven earnings path. HC Wainwright estimate revisions

HC Wainwright made only small revisions to several quarterly EPS estimates, with some quarters slightly lower and others slightly higher, suggesting no major change in the overall thesis for Arrowhead’s pipeline-driven earnings path. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted Arrowhead’s ongoing valuation debate and upcoming clinical readouts, which may be keeping investor interest elevated ahead of key catalysts. Multiple important clinical readouts in 2H26

Recent coverage also highlighted Arrowhead’s ongoing valuation debate and upcoming clinical readouts, which may be keeping investor interest elevated ahead of key catalysts. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed several near-term earnings forecasts for Arrowhead, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, which reflects expectations for continued losses before eventual improvement. Arrowhead near-term earnings estimate cuts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $228,333.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $641,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 236,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,334.02. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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