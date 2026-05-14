Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,829.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $833,630,000 after buying an additional 5,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 82.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after buying an additional 4,332,659 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $298,868,000 after buying an additional 1,724,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,707,719. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $176.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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