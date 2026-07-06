Baer Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Baer Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,641 shares during the quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3,456.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $377.16 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $409.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,241,554. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $439.79.

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About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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