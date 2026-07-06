Baer Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Baer Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 46,521 shares during the period. Baer Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after acquiring an additional 888,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after acquiring an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $164.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here