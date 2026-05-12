Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,108 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the company's stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 244,715 shares of company stock valued at $39,702,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $143.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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