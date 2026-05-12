Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.9% of Bailard Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after buying an additional 168,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after buying an additional 541,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $404.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $184.61 and a 1-year high of $420.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key AI infrastructure winner, with one article arguing the next phase of AI demand should deepen TSMC’s supply advantage and improve its long-term outlook.

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key AI infrastructure winner, with one article arguing the next phase of AI demand should deepen TSMC’s supply advantage and improve its long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: A separate piece says the global semiconductor market could roughly double by 2030, reinforcing the idea that TSMC remains one of the best-positioned chip stocks for secular growth.

A separate piece says the global semiconductor market could roughly double by 2030, reinforcing the idea that TSMC remains one of the best-positioned chip stocks for secular growth. Positive Sentiment: TSMC also received another vote of confidence from analysts, with coverage noting a consensus “Buy” recommendation, which can support sentiment around the stock.

TSMC also received another vote of confidence from analysts, with coverage noting a consensus “Buy” recommendation, which can support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small insider purchase, a modest but generally constructive signal that management remains confident in the company’s prospects.

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small insider purchase, a modest but generally constructive signal that management remains confident in the company’s prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Investor articles continue to debate whether TSMC is still attractively valued after a huge run-up, suggesting enthusiasm is strong but valuation concerns are starting to matter more.

Investor articles continue to debate whether TSMC is still attractively valued after a huge run-up, suggesting enthusiasm is strong but valuation concerns are starting to matter more. Negative Sentiment: One bearish analysis warns that TSMC has become a crowded “no-brainer” trade, meaning any slowdown in AI capital spending, supply strains, or geopolitical shifts could trigger profit-taking and an unwind in the shares. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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