Bailard Inc. Has $12.23 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,727 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 21,264 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $135,839,000 after acquiring an additional 184,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.43.

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Oracle Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE ORCL opened at $193.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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