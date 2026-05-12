Bailard Inc. Has $90.10 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 65,056 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.0% of Bailard Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $90,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $132.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here