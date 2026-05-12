Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,005 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 678.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 816,439 shares of company stock valued at $154,339,900 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $184.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.49. The company has a market capitalization of $367.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here