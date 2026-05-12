Bailard Inc. Sells 13,492 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 13,492 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Manuka Financial LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $795.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $818.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.05.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $45,458,400 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $478.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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