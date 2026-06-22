Balboa Wealth Partners Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.5% of Balboa Wealth Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners' holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $462.80 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $406.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $206.20 and a fifty-two week high of $465.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $248,737. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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