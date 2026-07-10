Balentine LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Balentine LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,926 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Balentine LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $161.61 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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