Ballast Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Ballast Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,488,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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IonQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.06 and a beta of 3.18. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.IonQ's revenue was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price target on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ introduced Clavis XG Multiplex , a new quantum key distribution product aimed at making quantum security more practical and scalable for metro fiber networks, which could support future enterprise adoption. Article Title

IonQ introduced , a new quantum key distribution product aimed at making quantum security more practical and scalable for metro fiber networks, which could support future enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks analyst note highlighted IonQ’s commercialization momentum , including a presold 256-qubit system and cost-discipline efforts, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative despite heavy R&D spending. Article Title

A Zacks analyst note highlighted IonQ’s , including a presold 256-qubit system and cost-discipline efforts, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative despite heavy R&D spending. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy rating and $100 price target , signaling that some Wall Street analysts still see substantial upside. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a rating and , signaling that some Wall Street analysts still see substantial upside. Neutral Sentiment: The Motley Fool noted IonQ remains a sector leader with record revenue growth and a large backlog, but it still trades at a premium valuation , which can keep volatility high. Article Title

The Motley Fool noted IonQ remains a with record revenue growth and a large backlog, but it still trades at a , which can keep volatility high. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell alongside other quantum computing names as the sector’s recent rally reversed , suggesting some of the decline is driven by profit-taking and broader sentiment toward the group. Article Title

Shares fell alongside other quantum computing names as the sector’s , suggesting some of the decline is driven by profit-taking and broader sentiment toward the group. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention also remains on IonQ’s losses and heavy R&D spending, which continue to weigh on profitability despite strong revenue growth. Article Title

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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