Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 27,451 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.Wells Fargo & Company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KGI Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.24.

View Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

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