Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $53,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,043.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,110.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $718.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $831.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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