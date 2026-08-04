Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 14,033 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 206.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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