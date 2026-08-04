Bangor Savings Bank Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.78, a P/E/G ratio of 86.65 and a beta of 0.94. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The business's 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Zscaler from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total transaction of $74,001.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,090,473.76. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $363,865.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,370,294.34. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 16,269 shares of company stock worth $2,052,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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