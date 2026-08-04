Bangor Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 18,476 Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,476 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Get Williams Companies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,963,343 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $8,052,537,000 after acquiring an additional 883,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,981,106 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $4,086,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,053,873 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,768,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,572,067 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,018,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,325,482 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,281,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,126 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:WMB opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $80.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Williams Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,254.79. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,955. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Williams agreed to acquire Momentum Midstream from EnCap Flatrock for up to $5.5 billion . The deal would expand Williams’ Haynesville-to-Gulf Coast network and increase exposure to expected growth in LNG exports, power generation and industrial demand. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Reuters article

Williams agreed to acquire Momentum Midstream from EnCap Flatrock for up to . The deal would expand Williams’ Haynesville-to-Gulf Coast network and increase exposure to expected growth in LNG exports, power generation and industrial demand. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 9.8% year over year to $3.05 billion , exceeding the roughly $2.84 billion analyst estimate. EPS increased from $0.46 a year earlier to $0.50, while profitability remained solid with an 18.34% return on equity and a 23.39% net margin. Williams second-quarter results

Second-quarter revenue rose 9.8% year over year to , exceeding the roughly $2.84 billion analyst estimate. EPS increased from $0.46 a year earlier to $0.50, while profitability remained solid with an 18.34% return on equity and a 23.39% net margin. Neutral Sentiment: EPS was in line with the broader consensus at $0.50, although Zacks reported that it missed its $0.52 estimate. The mixed earnings comparison may be contributing to investor caution despite the revenue beat. Zacks earnings analysis

EPS was in line with the broader consensus at $0.50, although Zacks reported that it missed its $0.52 estimate. The mixed earnings comparison may be contributing to investor caution despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Williams set fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $2.35 , below the approximately $2.41 consensus estimate and the broader full-year analyst average of about $2.45. The reduced outlook raises concerns about near-term earnings growth.

Williams set fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at , below the approximately $2.41 consensus estimate and the broader full-year analyst average of about $2.45. The reduced outlook raises concerns about near-term earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: The Momentum acquisition involves a substantial financial commitment, potentially increasing leverage and integration risk. Investors may also be concerned that the transaction’s benefits depend on future Gulf Coast LNG and power-demand growth.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $83.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Williams Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams Companies wasn't on the list.

While Williams Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here