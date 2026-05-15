Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $21.01 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $449.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average of $239.23. The company has a market cap of $733.28 billion, a PE ratio of 147.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $107.67 and a one year high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $415.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 184,598 shares of company stock valued at $49,955,566 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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