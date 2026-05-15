Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $30.32 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourier Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $776.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $818.67. The stock's 50 day moving average is $472.61 and its 200-day moving average is $368.17.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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