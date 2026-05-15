Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,721 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,583,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,514,053,000 after acquiring an additional 198,332 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,233,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,850,687,000 after acquiring an additional 322,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,244,670,000 after acquiring an additional 141,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,199.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,864,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $868,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $574.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $433.00 and a one year high of $674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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