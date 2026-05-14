Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $96.23 Million Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,638 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 18,264 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $96,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,089 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,611 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 126,211 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $93.88. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.80.

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Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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