Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $168,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $432.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $350.16 and its 200 day moving average is $307.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.00 and a twelve month high of $435.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $379.54.

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Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Analog Devices to $510 from $400 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the stock’s recent strength.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Analog Devices to $510 from $400 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight that semiconductor stocks are broadly outperforming, with Analog Devices cited as one of the names benefiting from a strong industry rally that is being driven by more than just AI demand.

Several articles highlight that semiconductor stocks are broadly outperforming, with Analog Devices cited as one of the names benefiting from a strong industry rally that is being driven by more than just AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly optimistic on ADI’s outlook, and recent coverage points to strong year-to-date and multi-month share price momentum, which can keep buying interest elevated. Analog Devices Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Analysts remain broadly optimistic on ADI’s outlook, and recent coverage points to strong year-to-date and multi-month share price momentum, which can keep buying interest elevated. Positive Sentiment: Recent valuation commentary notes that the stock’s strong performance has put Analog Devices back on investors’ radar, reflecting improved sentiment around the company’s earnings power and growth profile. Assessing Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price Momentum

Recent valuation commentary notes that the stock’s strong performance has put Analog Devices back on investors’ radar, reflecting improved sentiment around the company’s earnings power and growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing ADI with other technology stocks suggests it has outperformed many peers this year, reinforcing the view that the move is part of a broader rotation into semiconductor names rather than a company-specific catalyst. Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Analog Devices (ADI) This Year?

Coverage comparing ADI with other technology stocks suggests it has outperformed many peers this year, reinforcing the view that the move is part of a broader rotation into semiconductor names rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One market note said hotter-than-expected U.S. producer prices added inflation concerns, but it did not single out ADI as a negative driver.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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