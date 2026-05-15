Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,092 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 38,054 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.13% of BWX Technologies worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 300.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings raised BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $211.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.22 and a 12-month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,476.94. This trade represents a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,101. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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