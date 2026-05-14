Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,310 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,858 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.10% of Marriott International worth $85,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 881 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore increased their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $373.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of MAR opened at $350.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.55 and a twelve month high of $380.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.78 and a 200-day moving average of $322.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $213,000,840. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total transaction of $22,630,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,813,498.74. This represents a 35.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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