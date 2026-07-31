Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,011,101 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,011,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.23% of Dell Technologies worth $2,362,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $19,696,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 9.6%

NYSE:DELL opened at $405.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.83 and a 200 day moving average of $247.57. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains the primary catalyst. Dell’s strong server and networking growth, driven by AI systems, and its raised full-year outlook have given investors confidence that demand is continuing rather than slowing. Dell has also cited an approximately $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity. Dell Jumps as AI Infrastructure Trade Rebounds

Dell’s strong server and networking growth, driven by AI systems, and its raised full-year outlook have given investors confidence that demand is continuing rather than slowing. Dell has also cited an approximately $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: New institutional AI business supports the growth narrative. A recently announced AI and high-performance-computing platform win with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station adds evidence of demand from enterprise and research customers. Dell Jumps as AI Infrastructure Trade Rebounds

A recently announced AI and high-performance-computing platform win with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station adds evidence of demand from enterprise and research customers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst revisions and technical signals are improving. Dell recently formed a hammer chart pattern, suggesting potential support after its pullback, while upward earnings-estimate revisions point to improving expectations. Here's Why Dell Technologies Could Be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher

Dell recently formed a hammer chart pattern, suggesting potential support after its pullback, while upward earnings-estimate revisions point to improving expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dell is expanding its AI positioning. Its participation in an open-source AI cybersecurity alliance broadens the company’s AI strategy beyond hardware and into security collaboration. Dell Technologies Joins Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance

Its participation in an open-source AI cybersecurity alliance broadens the company’s AI strategy beyond hardware and into security collaboration. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and price-target expectations remain elevated. The reported median analyst target is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550, leaving room for further gains but also raising the bar for execution after Dell’s substantial rally.

The reported median analyst target is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550, leaving room for further gains but also raising the bar for execution after Dell’s substantial rally. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a risk signal. Reported six-month trading activity showed no insider purchases and extensive sales, including transactions by senior executives and affiliated investment entities. This does not establish a change in fundamentals but could weigh on sentiment.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research set a $565.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $494.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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