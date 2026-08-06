Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 131,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,794,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.27% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $166,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.68. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 66.96%.The company had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is 97.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.21.

View Our Latest Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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