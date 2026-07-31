Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 534,158 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,470,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.70% of Digital Realty Trust worth $1,706,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,995,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,332,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $831,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195,862 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,190,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $193.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $184.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 11.80%.Digital Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 236.89%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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