Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,488,811 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 352,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria worth $162,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1,819.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,616,734 shares of the bank's stock valued at $84,306,000 after buying an additional 3,428,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 373.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,243 shares of the bank's stock valued at $14,789,000 after buying an additional 605,947 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 536,417 shares of the bank's stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 451,650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,481,671 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,539,000 after buying an additional 439,098 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 53.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,089,572 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 378,554 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BBVA opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria NYSE: BBVA is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain's largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA's core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

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