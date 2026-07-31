Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,664,679 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 695,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.73% of GE Aerospace worth $2,175,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in GE Aerospace by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in GE Aerospace by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 70,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:GE opened at $355.21 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $261.71 and a 1 year high of $382.97. The stock has a market cap of $368.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.66.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. President Capital lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.59.

Get Our Latest Report on GE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total transaction of $2,863,636.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,309,770.86. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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