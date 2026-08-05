Bank of America Corp DE Buys 115,443 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264,427 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 115,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.00% of Hexcel worth $183,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hexcel by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,104,121 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $377,196,000 after buying an additional 790,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,924 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $264,990,000 after purchasing an additional 191,649 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,506,068 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,289,145 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1,918.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,259 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $123,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,366 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hexcel from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hexcel from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.18.

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Hexcel Stock Up 2.0%

Hexcel stock opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $90.64. Hexcel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 7.76%.The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Hexcel's payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

See Also

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