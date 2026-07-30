Bank of America Corp DE Buys 133,325 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,283,701 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 133,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.56% of PepsiCo worth $3,305,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 45.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $141.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $404,666.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,441,080.50. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

More PepsiCo News

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PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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