Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,978,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 3,142,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.61% of Gilead Sciences worth $2,784,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company's 50 day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,140. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.93.

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Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst Michael Yee reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as sources of durable growth. Michael Yee Reiterates Buy on Gilead

UBS analyst Michael Yee reiterated a rating and maintained a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as sources of durable growth. Positive Sentiment: The earnings preview highlights continued strength in Gilead’s HIV franchise, rising expectations for Yeztugo, and progress in oncology. These businesses could help support revenue growth and investor sentiment if management provides constructive guidance. Gilead to Report Q2 Earnings

The earnings preview highlights continued strength in Gilead’s HIV franchise, rising expectations for Yeztugo, and progress in oncology. These businesses could help support revenue growth and investor sentiment if management provides constructive guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead’s CAR-T therapies remain established products, but off-the-shelf developers are targeting market segments that approved therapies do not fully address. This could expand the broader CAR-T market while also increasing competitive pressure over time. BMS and Gilead Rule in the CAR-T Space

Gilead’s CAR-T therapies remain established products, but off-the-shelf developers are targeting market segments that approved therapies do not fully address. This could expand the broader CAR-T market while also increasing competitive pressure over time. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its Gilead price target from $155 to $145 and assigned an Equal Weight rating, signaling more limited near-term upside despite the target remaining above the current trading level. Barclays Gilead Price Target Update

Barclays lowered its Gilead price target from $155 to $145 and assigned an rating, signaling more limited near-term upside despite the target remaining above the current trading level. Negative Sentiment: Analyst previews warn that Gilead may report a decline in second-quarter earnings and does not appear to have the usual combination of positive earnings revisions and estimate-beat indicators. Competitive pressure in Cell Therapy is an additional concern heading into the report. Analysts Estimate Gilead to Report a Decline in Earnings

Analyst previews warn that Gilead may report a decline in second-quarter earnings and does not appear to have the usual combination of positive earnings revisions and estimate-beat indicators. Competitive pressure in Cell Therapy is an additional concern heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Atea Pharmaceuticals said its hepatitis C combination therapy matched Gilead’s drug in a pivotal Phase 3 trial. If approved, a competing oral regimen could threaten Gilead’s hepatitis C franchise, although commercialization and regulatory risks remain. Atea Hepatitis C Phase 3 Trial

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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